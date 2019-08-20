' No need for debate on reservation, it will stay'

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday dismissed the need for a debate on reservation in the country and said the Narendra Modi government should not be perceived as anti-Dalit.

Commenting on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on the reservation on Sunday, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said it has been provided by the constitution and no one can take it away from the backward section of the society.

"Whatever Mohan Bhagwatji had said the RSS has clarified it. I want to assure the Dalits of this country that there is no question of debate or rethinking on the issue of reservation.

"It is a constitutional right and no one can take it away from the Dalits. The Narendra Modi government should not be perceived as anti-Dalit," Athawale said while addressing a press conference here.

Bhagwat had said on Sunday that there should be conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

The RSS on Monday dismissed as "needless" the row over Bhagwat's remarks, asserting that he merely stressed on the need for mutual talks in harmony within society to address any issue.

RSS' 'prachar pramukh' (publicity head) Arun Kumar said in a tweet that his organisation has made it clear time and again that it fully supports reservation for Dalits, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and those getting it on to economic grounds.