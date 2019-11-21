No reservation in lateral recruitment: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said it is not viable to provide reservation in the lateral entry of professionals in the government sector.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha that lateral entry of professionals in the government will not result in any kind of discrimination against existing cadre of officers. It was decided that it is difficult to provide reservation in these single cadre posts.

Giving replies Question Hour, Singh said lateral entry proposal was approved by the previous government in 2008 and it is being implemented in a transparent manner by Union Public Service Commission.

"Reservation is not applicable for appointment to single post cadres," the minister said.

He also said that later entry appointment will not put hurdles to regular recruitment through USPC as large number of senior officers posts vacant in the government.