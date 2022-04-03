No respite for the common man as fuel prices hiked again

No respite for common man as fuel prices hiked again

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2022, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 07:15 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday again hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in less then two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8 per litre.

