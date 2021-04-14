No shortage of fertiliser during Kharif season: D V Sadananda Gowda

The Centre has said sufficient quantity of fertiliser available for the coming Kharif season and there are no shortages.

For the Kharif sowing season, which will start from June onwards, the government is making efforts to ensure timely availability of fertiliser, Union fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said.

Kharif is major agriculture season in India , which lasts from June to November depending on the area.

The fertiliser Minister, who chaired a meeting with representatives of fertiliser companies, said that there will not be any increase in retail prices of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertiliser for the time being.

"Government (is) taking all necessary measures. Like previous years, fertiliser availability to remain comfortable during the kharif season. We are keeping a close watch on the international market," he told reporters here.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in malpractices such as overcharging, black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers.

He also said partial lockdown announced by states to curb Covid-19 will not affect to the movement fertiliser as there are system in the government to address such issue.

Agriculture season is over in US and Brazil while it will end in the EU this month. Ultimately, India and China are two markets left for sellers. Due to these reasons, fertiliser prices expected to come down in coming days, Gowda said.

While fertiliser companies have agreed to sell existing stock in old prices, the Minister said already urea prices have come down by $40 to $340 from $380 per tonne, he said.

Last week, fertiliser companies had raised the retail prices of P&K fertilisers like Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in line with the global market effective from April 1. But the government asked them not to increase for the time being.

Unlike urea, P&K fertilisers are decontrolled products. The prices are fixed by the manufacturers and the government gives them fixed subsidies each year.