1 killed, 5 injured as speeding car hits tempo in Gurugram

A tempo driver was killed and five others were injured after a speeding car hit their vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against the car driver who managed to escape, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Monish Kumar, resident of Delhi's Nangloi, the accident took place near Jharsa chowk on Sunday night when he along with relatives were returning from Bhora Kalan village in the tempo, police said.

"Tara Chand, a resident of Mayapuri in Delhi, was driving the tempo while his wife Krishna, relatives Sushila, Meenakhsi, Harish and Kumar were also present.

"A speeding car came hit in tempo from behind following which the vehicle overturned. Tara Chand died on spot while all other five were injured. The car driver escaped," alleged Kumar in his complaint.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Monday, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Line Police Station, officials said.

"The body of the deceased has been handed over to family members after conducting the postmortem examination," police said.