1 person washed away, properties destroyed in flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

A person was washed away while property worth lakhs were damaged in flash flood that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Monday.
According to them, a person was washed away and another rescued in an injured condition when flash flood hit parts of Surankote area in Poonch district late on Sunday evening.
"Two persons were trapped inside an earth moving machine when flash flood hit them in Surankote area. While one person was washed away, another was rescued.
"Dozens of vehicles including cars, three-wheelers and two-wheelers were damaged in addition to many residential houses in this incident", the officials said, adding that the exact details of the damage are being ascertained .
