11 killed after tractor-trolley overturns in UP

11 killed after tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Jhansi

Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families from Madhya Pradesh's Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach here in the tractor-trolley

PTI
PTI, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Oct 15 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 18:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 11 people, including four children, were killed here on Friday after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned when the driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal, police said.

Six people were also injured in the accident that occurred in Chirgaon area here, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families from Madhya Pradesh's Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach here in the tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley overturned after the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal that had strayed onto the road.

Four children and seven women were killed in the accident, he said.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide adequate medical treatment to the injured.

Check out latest DH video here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 