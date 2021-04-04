13 labourers injured in Sonbhadra power plant accident

13 labourers injured in Sonbhadra power plant accident

While eight labourers were discharged after treatment, another five are in a serious condition and have been admitted to a government hospital

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 04 2021, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 15:36 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Thirteen labourers were injured when a scaffolding collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district in the early hours of Sunday, the company which had employed them for maintenance work said.

In a letter addressed to the district magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Sonbhadra, factory manager of Lanco Anpara Power Ltd SK Dwivedi said the accident took place around 2.45 am when the iron structure fell during maintenance work.

While eight labourers were discharged after treatment, another five are in a serious condition and have been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

 

Of the five labourers, three got head injuries, one suffered a broken hand and another fractured his leg, Dwivedi said, adding, "All are out of danger".

Dismissing reports in a section of the media about a boiler blast at the plant, Dwivedi told PTI, "The unit was closed for maintenance since March 22, and the maintenance work is of around one month duration. The scaffolding on which the labourers were working suddenly came down. Luckily, there were no labourers standing below them, and they were wearing a helmet."

Dwivedi also said that an internal inquiry of the company will be conducted to ascertain the reasons behind the accident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) to probe the matter.

Adityanath also said the probe should fix the responsibility for the incident, and effective action should be taken at the earliest. He also directed the local administration to ensure that the injured get adequate treatment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

 