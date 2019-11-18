14 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

At least 14 people were killed and 18 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place early in the morning in Dungargarh when the bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner. While 10 people died on the spot, four others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, police said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Five people died on the spot and the others succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said. According to officials, fog and over-speeding are likely to be the cause of the accident.

"Bodies were brought to the PBM Hospital in Bikaner and the injured have been admitted for treatment" Gulab Nabi Khan, SHO, Seruna police station, who was at the accident said. The bus belonged to Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Bus Sewa. Cranes were used to separate the two overturned vehicles. The bus was full and that is why we have a lot of injured people.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday morning condoled the deaths and tweeted, "Extremely pained to know of the terrible accident on NH 11, Bikaner- Jaipur highway in which eleven people have lost lives. It is heart-wrenching and my thoughts go out to all family members of the deceased. May God give them strength. Prayers for the injured."

A few days ago on November 12, seven persons were killed and several others injured when a minibus and a jeep collided head-on in the district near Palana village.