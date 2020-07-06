14-year-old boy held for raping minor neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

A girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

The accused, who lives in the same neighbourhood as the complainant, has been apprehended, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the 12-year-old girl had gone out to relieve herself where the boy forced himself on her, according to officials.

“A complaint was made by an uncle of the girl and an FIR lodged in the case. The accused was apprehended from his house on Monday,” a police official from the Ecotech I Police Station said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the official added.