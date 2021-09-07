14-year-old girl sexually harassed in Uttar Pradesh village

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually harassed and abused with casteist slurs in a village here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place under the Budhana police station limits two days back, and the accused was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Shrivastava said.
He said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.
Check out the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday
Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules
Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock
London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan
Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells
DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP
In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers
China’s rocky relationship with the environment
Education: Policy and politics
A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy