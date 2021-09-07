14-year-old girl sexually harassed in UP village

14-year-old girl sexually harassed in Uttar Pradesh village

The incident took place under the Budhana police station limits two days back, and the accused was arrested

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 07 2021, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 13:05 ist
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually harassed and abused with casteist slurs in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place under the Budhana police station limits two days back, and the accused was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Shrivastava said.

He said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. 

Uttar Pradesh
Dalit
India News

