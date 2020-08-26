15 persons trapped in flood near Ujh river bank rescued in J&K's Kathua

J&K: 15 persons trapped in flood near river bank saved

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 26 2020, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 17:54 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

Fifteen persons, belonging to different families, were rescued on Wednesday after they were caught in flash floods in Ujh river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The police acted swiftly after getting information about the trapped people of a nomadic tribe in their temporary shelters near the river in Rajbagh area, a police official said.

He said a police team led by Station House Officer Bhopinder Singh immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all 14 marooned people belonging to three different families, including women and children, to safety.

Another person, who was found trapped in his house on the bank of Ujh river in Rajbagh, was also rescued, the official said. Most parts of Jammu region have been lashed by heavy rains since Tuesday, leaving most of the water bodies swollen and low lying areas waterlogged.

Kathua
Flood
Jammu and Kashmir

