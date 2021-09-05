Minor sleeping outside flood-damaged house, gangraped

15-year-old girl gangraped in UP's Hamirpur, was sleeping outside flood-damaged house

Two of the three accused were arrested Saturday

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 05 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 00:38 ist
The girl has been sent to a government hospital for a medical examination. Credit: DH Photo

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths at a village here when she was sleeping outside her house damaged by floods, police said Saturday.

Two of the three accused were arrested Saturday, they said.

The alleged gang-rape took place in the early hours of Friday when the girl was sleeping with her family members, Hamirpur City Deputy Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said.

On the complaint of her father, the three youths -- Anurag, Govinda and Kamta -- were booked under section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl has been sent to a government hospital for a medical examination.

The entire house of the victim had collapsed due to the recent floods in the Betwa river and the family members were sleeping in the open nearby, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
gang rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

Djokovic tries to move closer to Grand Slam at US Open

Djokovic tries to move closer to Grand Slam at US Open

Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

 