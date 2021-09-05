15-year-old girl gangraped in UP's Hamirpur, was sleeping outside flood-damaged house

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths at a village here when she was sleeping outside her house damaged by floods, police said Saturday.

Two of the three accused were arrested Saturday, they said.

The alleged gang-rape took place in the early hours of Friday when the girl was sleeping with her family members, Hamirpur City Deputy Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said.

On the complaint of her father, the three youths -- Anurag, Govinda and Kamta -- were booked under section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl has been sent to a government hospital for a medical examination.

The entire house of the victim had collapsed due to the recent floods in the Betwa river and the family members were sleeping in the open nearby, he added.