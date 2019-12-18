16-year-old gang-raped by 3 persons in UP

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at Nawla village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested one of the three accused, who is a student of class 12.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the three accused entered their house and raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, SHO Manoj Kumar Chahal said.

The victim was staying along with her grandmother, who was on the upper floor of the house when the incident took place. The victim narrated the incident when her father returned, police said.

A hunt is on for the other two accused, police added.