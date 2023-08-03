176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered over Haryana violence, says top government official

176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered over Haryana violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh.

Workers look at burnt items at a shop which was set ablaze by miscreants after incidents of violence following Monday's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district. Credit: PTI Photo

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, a top state government official said here on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad also said 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, three in Faridabad, three in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal.

“We have to take a fully comprehensive view of the situation. Provocative or false information should not be spread on social media,” Prasad said while addressing the media.

Also Read | Haryana: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, other places

He said those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. “We will come down very heavily on whoever tries to disturb law and order,” added Prasad.          

The additional chief secretary said the situation is fast returning to normalcy. “I would say it has returned to normalcy. We have adequate forces. The Centre was requested and 24 companies of central forces were provided,” he added.          

He said that a battalion of IRB has been deployed in Nuh.  

“Very soon in Mewat, we will set up a Rapid Action Force Centre, which will be permanently stationed,” he further said.          

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

