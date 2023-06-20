19 injured as bus falls into canal in J&K's Samba

19 injured as bus falls into canal in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 20 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 13:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nineteen people, including women and children, were injured when the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Tuesday, officials said.

Also read: 2 killed, 22 injured as lorry hits bus in West Bengal's Murshidabad

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus, they said.

Locals and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ghagwal trauma centre. Some of the injured were shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu, the officials said.

The injured included labourers and their family members. All of the labourers were going to Kashmir to work at a brick kiln, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Accident
Road accident
Jammu and Kashmir
Samba

Related videos

What's Brewing

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 