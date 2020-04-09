2 Tablighi Jamaat attendees booked in Jammu

2 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi booked for concealing travel history

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 09 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 13:39 ist
Representative image.

Two persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin were booked for allegedly concealing travel history in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said Thursday.

Upon receiving information from the medical authority, Ramnagar, that two persons have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process, FIRs has been registered against them, they said.

The duo had recently returned to Ramanagar with a travel history of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, before attending the event at Nizammudin, the officials said.

Both of them will be quarantined and further action shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over, they said.

Tablighi Jamaat
Coronavirus
Arrest
Nizamuddin
COVID-19
