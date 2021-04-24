20 patients die in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital amid oxygen scarcity

Twenty patients died overnight at the Jaipur Golden Hospital here on Friday night due to shortage of medical oxygen, hospital officials said on Saturday even as India reported 3.46 lakh new cases of Covid-19.

The hospital in north-west Delhi had been issuing appeals for oxygen supplies since Friday evening and was facing shortages on Saturday as well.

The hospital has over 200 patients with 35 in the Intensive Care Unit. As oxygen supplies were scarce, the hospital had to keep the pressure low.

According to D K Baluja, the Medical Director at the hospital, they were to receive 3.5 tonnes of oxygen on Friday evening but the supplies could reach only around midnight.

“By then 20 patients had died,” Baluja said.

Batra Hospital, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Delhi and Max Healthcare in Gurugram also appealed for steady supplies of oxygen.

“The news of the death of several patients due to lack of oxygen in Jaipur Golden Hospital is extremely tragic,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

The deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital come a day after 25 “sickest” patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as oxygen supplies ran low.

“SOS – Less than two hours oxygen supplies at Max Hospital Gurugram and attached Dedicated Covid Centre. Over 70 Covid patients admitted across. Supplies expected at 10am diverted need urgent help,” Max Healthcare said on Twitter on Saturday morning.

“Urgent SOS help. We have less than two hours of oxygen supply at Moolchand Hospital. We are desperate, have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 Covid pts with many on life support ,” Moolchand Hospital said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accusing the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments of oxygen supplies to hospitals in the national capital.

The Centre had increased the allocation of medical oxygen to the national capital to 480 MT per day from 365 MT per day earlier. However, the Delhi government said it had never got the entire allocation of oxygen, leaving patients gasping for breath.