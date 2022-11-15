2012 candidates file nominations for MCD elections

A total of 2,012 candidates have filed their nomination papers with poll authorities for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

On the last day to file the papers -- Monday -- all 750 candidates of the three major parties in the national capital -- AAP, BJP and Congress -- and nominees from other parties and many independents filed their nominations

The tabulation of data from nominations filed went on till wee hours, the sources said.

A total of 2,564 nominations from 2,012 candidates have been received by poll authorities, a source said on Tuesday.

The process for the receipt of nominations went completely smoothly and elaborate arrangements had been put in place at all ROs headquarters, officials had said on Monday.

Polling will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.