23-year-old woman strangulated to death over dowry in Jharkhand's Palamu

A 23-year-old woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her in-laws in Jharkhand's Palamu district over dowry, police said.

A case was registered on Sunday against seven people, including her husband, his parents, sisters and brother who were on the run, they said.

The incident happened in Rehlakhurd village on Friday, hours after she completed the rituals for 'But' puja for the long life of her husband. After allegedly killing her, the family locked the house and fled, police said.

The body was recovered on Saturday with the help of neighbours, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bishrampur) Surjeet Kumar said.

The woman, originally from Ithkhori in Chatra district, got married about four years ago. She has a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

Her parents told the police that she was being tortured regularly as her in-laws were demanding Rs 5 lakh in dowry, which they were unable to give.

The body was sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding that there were injury marks around her neck.

A search is on for the accused, police said.