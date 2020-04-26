29 test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir; total now 523

29 test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; total now 523

 Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total in the Union territory to 523, officials said here.

All the new cases are from the Kashmir Valley, they added.

"Twenty-nine new cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours," an official said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the Union territory, 466 are from Kashmir and 57 from Jammu.

While 137 patients have recovered, six have died due to the disease, the officials said. 

More than 66,000 people are under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.

Till date, 66,343 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which includes 6,324 people in home-quarantine, including facilities operated by the government, 263 in hospital quarantine, 376 in hospital isolation and 10,974 under home surveillance. Besides, 48,400 people have completed their surveillance period, the officials added. 

