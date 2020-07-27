3-day lockdown relaxation in Kashmir ahead of Bakr-Eid

Ahead of Bakr-Eid, authorities in Kashmir have announced a three-day relaxation in the lockdown restrictions from Tuesday.

The lockdown was announced last week in view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the Valley.

Officials said the three-day relaxation period has been given so that people can make purchases, especially of sacrificial animals. During the period, only private transport and auto-rickshaws shall be allowed to ply while public transport shall remain off the roads, they said.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, said that the respective Deputy Commissioners will issue “separate rotational schemes for markets to operate” during the relaxation period.

“We expect large crowds in the markets during the three days of relaxation. All efforts will be made to ensure that the crowd is regulated for which we also urge people to maintain social distancing,” he said.

Pole urged people to follow social distancing norms while going out in the markets on the forthcoming festival.

Till July 26 evening, J&K had 17,920 Covid-19 positive cases while 314 people have died due to coronavirus across the Union Territory (UT). While J&K had 7.497 positive cases on June 30, within a span of the 26 days of July, 10,423 new cases were added to the state's tally.

After a sharp rise in positive cases and deaths, authorities on July 23 imposed a six-day strict lockdown across Kashmir to prevent the spread of Covid-19. No movement of people, except medical emergencies and essential services, is being allowed across Kashmir with most of the roads barricaded by the police in Srinagar city.