3 of a family killed in collision with bus going to PM Modi's Dehradun rally

A few passengers from the bus too received minor injuries

  • Dec 04 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 16:51 ist
Three people of a family were killed, and two others injured, when the car they were travelling in collided with a roadways bus near Mohand village of the district, police here said on Saturday.

The bus was ferrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Dehradun, while the family was on its way to Saharanpur for a wedding shopping.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Biharigarh Police Station area, when Praveen Chauhan (45), along with his wife Manju Chauhan (42), daughter Shilpa (22), and two sons Vishnu(17) and Deekshant(20), was travelling in his Wagon R car to Saharanpur to shop for Shilpa’s wedding.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma, the collision was so impactful that Praveen, Manju, and Shilpa were killed on the spot, while the two sons were wounded critically.

A few passengers from the bus too received minor injuries. The seriously injured were referred to a bigger facility, he said.

Praveen Chauhan worked as a Junior Engineer in Dehradun water department.

