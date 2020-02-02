3 prisoners escape from high-security Amritsar jail

In a major security lapse, three prisoners escaped from the high-security central jail in Amritsar in the wee hours of Sunday.

A statewide hunt has been launched to nab the escaped prisoners. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident besides directing the immediate suspension of all officials responsible for the lapses.

The incident came to light at around 3:20 am on Sunday, less than two hours after the undertrial prisoners broke their barrack and escaped by scaling the inner and outer walls of the jail, as seen in the CCTV footage of the prison.