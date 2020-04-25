3 staffers of civic bodies test positive for coronavirus in Delhi

3 staffers of Delhi civic bodies test COVID-19 positive

  • Apr 25 2020, 02:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 02:56 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

An assistant sanitary inspector from the north corporation and two sanitation workers from the south Delhi civic body have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

The 54-year-old North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official is a resident of the Wazirpur JJ Colony and belonged to Rohini Zone. As many as 39 of his co-workers have been sent to home quarantine, they said.

Two sanitation workers, a man and a woman, of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) have also tested positive for coronavirus. While the man worked in Bhogal area, the woman worked in Tagore Garden, the officials said.

The male sanitation staff also suffers from liver-related issues. He was admitted to AIIMS on April 22 and is on ventilator support. He had attended duty only twice this month and was not posted in any hotspot area or engaged in disinfection work, they said.

The woman SDMC staffer has been admitted to LNJP Hospital. Nine of her colleagues have been asked to go for home isolation, according to the officials.

The woman's husband, who is also an SDMC sanitation worker in Tagore Garden, was found negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. But he was called for a re-test at LNJP Hospital. The couple lives in Mangolpuri, they said.

NDMC authorities on Friday issued guidelines for sanitary staff and their supervisors, including wearing proper protection kits, using sanitisers and taking other precautions.

