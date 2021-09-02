30-year-old woman beaten to death in UP's Shahjahanpur, 3 arrested

Woman beaten to death in UP's Shahjahanpur, 3 arrested

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Sep 02 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old woman was beaten to death in Damolia village here after a dispute broke out over taking of water from a government tap, police said.

The incident occurred on August 30 following an argument between Ladaiti Devi and Rachna on who would take water first, they said.

Following their argument, some people beat up Devi with sticks, police said.

She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday during treatment, they said.

Four people have been booked in the case and of them Rebari, Sunil and Chheda Lal have been arrested while Ajay is at large, police said. 

Uttar Pradesh
Violence against women
murder
India News

