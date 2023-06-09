3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh, J&K

  Jun 09 2023, 16:23 ist
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The earthquake struck at 10.23 am and lasted for a few seconds, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.64 degrees north and longitude 76.62 degrees east.

Its epicentre was in Ladakh, officials said.

