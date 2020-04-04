445 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, may rise further: Kejriwal

445 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, may rise further as people from Nizamuddin congregation being tested: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 18:35 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference on corona crises, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases stood at 445 in Delhi but the situation was under control and there was no community transmission, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

There were 40 cases of local transmission while a majority of other patients either had foreign travel history or they were recently evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, he said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

All of around 2,300 people evacuated from Markaz will be tested for the virus in next 2-3 days when the number of patients may spike, he said.

He said among six persons who died in Delhi due to coronavirus, five were above 60 years of age and also had one or other serious ailment.

Kejriwal said there was shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses. The Centre has yet to provide PPEs to Delhi, Kejriwal said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arvind Kerjriwal
Delhi
Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 