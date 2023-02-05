5 families evacuated after house develops cracks in Jammu and Kashmir

Five families were shifted to a school building after their houses developed cracks following an expansion work on a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.
A resident told reporters that the cracks were developed after cutting activity was carried out by a construction company on the highway as a result of which the hill began to slide down in the Basti area.
It also slid down due to rain, he said.
The station house officer (SHO) and tehsildar evacuated the families and shifted them to a school.
The residents have sought action against the construction company, blaming them for making the area housing 20 to 25 houses insecure.
