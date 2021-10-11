5 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K

A group of heavily-armed militants have reportedly managed to sneak from across the LoC and are hiding in Chamrer forest

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 11 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 13:49 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

In one of the bloodiest encounters this year, five Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district on Monday.

A defence spokesman said the operation was launched in a village close to Dera Ki Gali in Surankote, Poonch, during early hours of Monday following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

“The hiding terrorists opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other ranks. They died from their injuries,” he said.

There are reports that a group of heavily-armed militants have managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC) and are hiding in Chamrer forest in Poonch, sources said. Reinforcements of both Army and police, including senior officers, have rushed to the spot.

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorist
India News

