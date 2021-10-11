5 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K

In one of the bloodiest encounters this year, five Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district on Monday.

A defence spokesman said the operation was launched in a village close to Dera Ki Gali in Surankote, Poonch, during early hours of Monday following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

“The hiding terrorists opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other ranks. They died from their injuries,” he said.

There are reports that a group of heavily-armed militants have managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC) and are hiding in Chamrer forest in Poonch, sources said. Reinforcements of both Army and police, including senior officers, have rushed to the spot.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: