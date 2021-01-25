5,000 tractors, 2,500 volunteers, 5-hour window: Delhi Police's 37 conditions for farmers' tractor rally on R-Day

Ahead of farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Monday issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the farmer unions with 37 conditions to be followed during the march.

In the NOC, the Delhi Police have asked the organisers of the tractor rally to limit protests to 5,000 people and allowed 5,000 tractors during their demonstrations.

The organisers have also been asked to deploy 2,500 volunteers on the three routes to Delhi allowed by the police from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders.

While the NOC came today, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest against three contentious farm laws and organising a tractor parade, issued guidelines to protesters asking them to abide by the directions issued by it after a discussion with Delhi Police.

The rally can start at 12 noon after the Republic Day parade concludes and should end by 5 pm. The organisers should ensure that there should be no obstruction to the other road users and no tractors should be added to the rally on the route.

Organisers should ensure that the carriageway is kept free for normal traffic and two-third of the carriageway should be kept free besides making arrangements for first-aid, drinking water and fire-fighting equipment.

All vehicles participating in the rally should have all documents prescribed in the Motor Vehicles Act.

The organisers are also not allowed to use metal rods for flags and banners. Wooden sticks should not be more than two metre in length. No objectionable banner or slogans should be used.

"The organisers shall ensure that no participant shall act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State and shall not cause any damage to public property or obstruct or assault any government servant on duty," the NOC said.

Trolleys, bullock carts, cycle rickshaws, hand-driven carts and animals like horses, elephants, camels or any other animal are brought to the rally.

"This permission is restricted only to use tractors without any attachments, modifications, any other vehicles, including two-wheelers, JCB, Hydra, trolley or modified tractors or any other vehicles with attachments during the rally are not permitted," it said.

The participants in the rally also should not indulge in acrobatics, display of martial arts or stunt driving