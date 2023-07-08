58-year-old woman dies in ceiling collapse in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A 58-year-old woman died coming under the debris of a ceiling of a Tibbia College Society flat that collapsed Saturday morning apparently due to heavy rain, police said.

According to the fire department, the quarter was located in a dilapidated building in Karol Bagh on the DB Gupta Road. The building is an object of a legal battle between the residents and the college authority. Police said the victim was Ranjeet Kaur, who was salvaging some items after a portion of the ceiling collapsed but came under the debris after the rest of it came crashing down.

The fire department got the information about the collapse at 3.47 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The woman's husband and son escaped the collapse, which police attributed to the heavy rain the city witnessed Saturday. According to the fire department, they received 15 calls regarding house collapse through the day.

"Heavy rain means more house collapse calls for DFS. Today, Team DFS was on toes and attended 15 house collapse calls today," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Gard tweeted.

Delhi experienced the season's first heavy rain with the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm. During the same period, the weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Pitampura recorded 111.4mm, 92 mm, and 81.5 mm of precipitation, respectively.