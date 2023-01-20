7-yr-old dies after house set on fire in Rajasthan

7-yr-old dies after house set on fire by suspected drug smugglers in Rajasthan, 2 held

The family was sleeping when the accused poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire, police said

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 20 2023, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 02:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A father-son duo involved in heroin smuggling allegedly set the house of a man on fire on Thursday over a financial dispute killing his seven-year-old son, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh said the accused, Baaj Singh (53) and his son Sharaj (27), were apprehended from Abohar in Punjab.

Jasveer Das (36), his wife Manpreet Kaur (34) and their son Ekmjit Singh, residents of Pilibanga, were sleeping when the accused poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire.

While Das and Kaur were referred to Bikaner for treatment, their son succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
Fire
Crime

What's Brewing

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

 