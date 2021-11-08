75% reservation in private sector jobs to greatly benefit Haryana’s youth, says Dushyant Chautala

A law in Haryana that provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state will prove to be landmark legislation and would greatly benefit the youth, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Monday.

The law will come into force from January 15, 2022. A notification in this regard was issued by the Haryana government on Saturday.

“It will prove to be a landmark Act,” Chautala, who also holds the Industry Department portfolio, told a news conference here. He was referring to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

The state government's decision to provide 75 per cent jobs to local youth in private companies would greatly benefit the youth of the state, he said.

Giving 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the youth of the state was a key poll promise made by Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Chautala said private companies, trusts and societies will have to register on the Haryana Udhyam Memorandum portal and by January 15 will have to update all employment details.

“As many as 16,000 companies have uploaded their details on this portal so far,” he added.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will be made applicable with effect from January 15, 2022, with the priority of providing employment to the local youth in the private sector.

The state government had issued a notification in the official gazette on November 6, 2021, specifying the date of the Act’s commencement as January 15, 2022.

The government, however, issued another notification whereby the upper limit of gross monthly salary or wages under the said Act has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000.

In March this year, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, providing 75 per cent reservation for those having domicile certificates and seeking private-sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

The Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

It will be mandatory for all these employers to register all their employees drawing a gross monthly salary or wages not more than Rs 30,000 on the designated portal.

Dushyant Chautala, whose JJP party is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, said any new startup which will come up will be exempted from the purview of the Act for a specified period while any new IT company coming up will also get a similar exemption.

He also detailed other provisions of the Act, which, he said, had been brought after due consultations with industry at the state and the national level.

The labour commissioner will be the reviewing authority at the state level if any private employer is aggrieved with the order of the deputy commissioner at the district level, he said, referring to a provision under this law.

Small trade has been exempted under this Act. All works related to agriculture to are exempted under it, Chautala said.

A designated team will be formed so that if any industry faces any issue, that can be immediately clarified, he said.

Chautala said the government will bring a scheme to boost MSMEs, “where we will set up parks at block levels so that local production gets boost and employment is generated”.

