8 arrested for offering 'namaz' in public in Haridwar

8 arrested for offering 'namaz' in public in Haridwar

The accused were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) court

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Jul 22 2022, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 13:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people were arrested for offering 'namaz' at a weekly market in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police said on Friday.

The accused were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) court, they said.

Following a tip-off, Nizam (22), Nasim (52), Sajjad Ahmad (50), Mursalin (38), Ashraf (45), Asgar (37), Mustafa (35) and Ikram (47) were arrested in Shivalik Nagar colony late on Thursday evening for offering 'namaz' at a weekly market, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said.

They were arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (design to commit any cognisable offence) and produced before the SDM's court. The court gave them a warning and granted them bail, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haridwar
Uttarakhand
namaz
Arrested
India News

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 