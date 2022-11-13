9-year-old girl kidnapped and raped in MP

9-year-old girl kidnapped and raped in Madhya Pradesh

The girl was sleeping with her parents in a small hut-like structure at the site when the 32-year-old accused allegedly kidnapped her

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Nov 13 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 14:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Illustration. Credit: Aasawari. Credit: @ Kulkarni/Feminism in India

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from a construction site and raped by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday. The victim, who suffered injuries due to the assault, has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, Indore's Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Tolani told reporters.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the site of an under-construction building in Rajendra Nagar locality where the girl's father worked as a security guard, he said.

The girl was sleeping with her parents in a small hut-like structure at the site when the 32-year-old accused allegedly kidnapped her, the official said. The accused took the girl to the other side of the construction site and raped her. The victim suffered critical injuries due to the assault and bled profusely, he said.

Also Read | Woman in UP raped by husband, brother-in-law after 'triple talaq'

On hearing the girl's cries, her parents came to her rescue. She was shifted to a nearby hospital and police were informed, the official said. Based on the CCTV footage of the area, the police zeroed-in on the accused, who is a resident of Ahirkhedi village in Indore district, he said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday evening and he told the police that he had committed the crime, the official said. He was booked on charges of kidnapping, rape and other sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crimes against women
India News
Maharashtra
Crime
Madhya Pradesh
Rapes

What's Brewing

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Is art vandalism the solution?

Is art vandalism the solution?

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

DH Toon | Late realisations

DH Toon | Late realisations

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

 