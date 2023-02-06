AAP, BJP making mockery of people's mandate in MCD poll: Cong on stalled mayoral elections

The Delhi Congress on Monday lashed out at the BJP and the AAP, accusing them of stalling the mayoral elections and making a "mockery" of people's mandate in the MCD polls.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged that the AAP has betrayed the people of Delhi by "disrupting" the poll for the third time. He also accused the AAP councillors of clashing with the BJP councillors on the issue of allowing alderman to vote.

The municipal House failed to elect a mayor for a third time in a month on Monday after a ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

"Why was the AAP rattled by the alderman getting voting rights if the new MCD Act has provision for that? It seems that both AAP and BJP have conspired to disrupt the mayoral elections as the third session of the MCD House at the Civic Centre also ended in a ruckus again. It has been two months since the MCD elections were held and the Capital is yet to get a Mayor," Chaudhary said.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has been running away from taking charge of the MCD administration.

"The Kejriwal government had not fulfilled any of the promises made to Delhiites in the last eight years, with air and water pollution causing havoc to the health of the people. Most government schools have been functioning without principals, vice-principals and teachers in key subjects, and corruption in every department has been reaching unprecedented levels," he alleged.

The first two sessions of the municipal House -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were also adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.