Adityanath pays tributes to IAF pilot killed in MiG-21 crash

Wing Commander Harshit Sinha's plane crashed during a training sortie in Jaisalmer's Desert National Park area on December 24

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who was killed in the MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last week.

Sinha was a resident of Lucknow.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help to Sinha's family.

Sinha's plane crashed during a training sortie in Jaisalmer's Desert National Park area on December 24.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane burst into flames before hitting the ground.

