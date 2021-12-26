Adityanath pays tributes to IAF pilot killed in MiG-21 crash

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who was killed in the MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last week.
Sinha was a resident of Lucknow.
According to an official statement, Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help to Sinha's family.
Sinha's plane crashed during a training sortie in Jaisalmer's Desert National Park area on December 24.
According to eyewitnesses, the plane burst into flames before hitting the ground.
