3 Air India flights from India to Ukraine next week

Air India to operate 3 flights from India to Ukraine next week

Russia has positioned around one lakh troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2022, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 19:44 ist
The Air India flights will be operated on February 22, 24 and 26. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Air India on Friday said it will operate three flights to Ukraine next week.

The flights will be operated on February 22, 24 and 26, it added.

Russia has positioned around one lakh troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine. 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a control room on Wednesday to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.

The Tata Group-owned Air India said on Twitter that it will operate three flights between India and the Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

"Booking open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents," it added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Air India
India News
Ukraine
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

 