Air pollution: Delhi deploys 114 tankers to sprinkle water to settle dust

The Delhi government on Saturday deployed 114 water tankers to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust, one of major contributors to air pollution, after the national capital's air quality deteriorated following the Diwali festival.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai flagged off the water tankers, terming it an "emergency measure" to help people.

"Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched an action plan that is being implemented across the city. Along with the people of Delhi, we are running the campaign to check the local source of air pollution in the city -- be it dust, vehicle or biomass pollution," Rai told reporters.

He added that on Diwali, instances of crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana along with bursting of firecrackers in the city added to air pollution.

"Even today, incidents of stubble burning are increasing. Yesterday, about 3,500 incidents were recorded and today, it is more than 4,000. All this is impacting Delhi's air. As an emergency measure and to help people, we are sprinkling water from the tankers. We have even installed smog guns," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

Rai on Friday blamed the BJP for defying of the firecracker ban by people, alleging that the saffron party made them burst crackers on purpose, as the city's air quality index (AQI) entered the 'severe' category on Diwali night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday.

The 24-hour average air AQI the day after Diwali was 435 last year, 368 in 2019; 390 in 2018; 403 in 2017 and 445 in 2016. The AQI was 382 on Diwali day this year, 414 in 2020; 337 in 2019; 281 in 2018; 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee also shut down 92 construction and demolition projects across the city on Friday for flouting dust control norms.

