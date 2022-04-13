Air travel takes off in Kashmir as Srinagar airport sees record flights on April 11

The Srinagar International Airport saw a record 102 flights clocking 15,199 flyers on Monday, April 11, bouncing back from the diminished air traffic seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Srinagar said that the aerodrome witnessed a record 51 flight arrivals and a similar number of departures on Monday. Earlier, On March 29, 45 flights carrying 7,824 passengers landed at the airport while as many flights departed taking 7,190 passengers to various destinations.

Daily flight arrivals had dropped to as low as 14 last year owing to the pandemic but tourists rushed in since February this year as Covid-19 cases subsided. In March, 1.8 lakh tourists visited the Valley.

Also read: Centre loosens purse strings for J&K as Budget jumps 67%

The number of flights is only going to rise in the coming weeks as people hope to escape heat waves in their towns and the security situation is expected to improve. This year, authorities are also expecting a record eight lakh pilgrims during annual Amarnathji yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Tourism had plunged in Kashmir first after the Centre stripped the region of its special status under Article 370 in August 2019, and later, as the pandemic cut domestic and foreign tourist inflows. The Amarnath yatra also remained suspended during 2020 and 2021.

However, despite the airport seeing an increase of more than four lakh passengers last year, the outdated Instrumentation Landing System (ILS) has become a major reason for flight delays during inclement weather.

The ILS is a ground-based instrumentation system that provides precision guidance to an aircraft approaching the runway to enable its safe landing during reduced visibility conditions, common in Kashmir during winters. However, AAI officials say that the upgraded ILS will be up and running by end of 2022.

The annual footfalls of passengers at Srinagar is expected to increase from three million passengers to six million passengers per annum while the 60-65 flights are expected to get added in the next few years.

Check out DH's latest videos