Allahabad HC orders inquiry into assault on lawyer

Allahabad High Court orders inquiry into assault on lawyer

The HC acted on a letter sent by the statutory body, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, to the Chief Justice

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2020, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 16:59 ist

A day after the Supreme Court Bar Association condemned the alleged police attack on a lawyer, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday took a Suo Motu cognisance and ordered an inquiry into the December 21 incident at Etah district of western Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Etah "to make a necessary inquiry by availing all relevant facts including audio visual electronic documents and submit a complete report".

"The District Magistrate, Etah as well as Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah are directed to co-operate the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Etah and they shall supply all relevant facts and documents as desired by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Etah to furnish report of the incident to this court," the bench said.

The HC acted on a letter sent by the statutory body, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to the Chief Justice with a request to take appropriate action in relation to the incident said to have taken place at Etah on December 21, 2020.

The court noted as per the averments, Rajendra Sharma, a practicing advocate at Etah was beaten and manhandled by the police and his relatives too were harassed and humiliated.

The High Court Bar Association as well as other advocates have also raised the issue through letters and e-mail.

The SC Bar Association on Monday raised concern over the "brutal assault of the lawyer by the UP police, who entered his house and assaulted him and family members and lodged them in jail".

The district police, for their part, claimed the matter related to illegal occupation of a property where the local court had ordered for maintaining status quo.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
lawyer
Assault
Supreme Court
Allahabad High Court

What's Brewing

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

 