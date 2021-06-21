Covid: Amarnath yatra cancelled for 2nd year in a row

Amarnath yatra cancelled due to Covid-19 for 2nd year in a row

However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2021, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 17:50 ist
Devotees on their way to the holy shrine of Amarnath in 2019. Credit: PTI File Photo

The annual Amarnath pilgrimage has been cancelled for the second year in a row in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Online darshan for millions of devotees worldwide to be arranged by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said in a statement.

However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board subsequently held detailed deliberations and directed that devotees should be enabled to attend to morning and evening Aarti in online mode. He said it would help them to pay their obeisance while also avoiding and travel and exposure, a statement read.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, was scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

Amarnath
Jammu and Kashmir
Covid-19

