Amid congestion complaints, Jyotiraditya Scindia makes surprise visit to Delhi airport T3

The news comes a couple of days after officials said an action plan was being implemented to address congestion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 11:00 ist
Scindia speaks to officials at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the arrangements made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to ease congestion.

Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.

Also Read | Authorities mull reducing peak hour departures, additional manpower, other steps to ease Delhi airport congestion

In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

Ministry of Civil Aviation
civil aviation
Aviation
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Delhi Airport
Delhi
India News

