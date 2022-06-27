Amid MVA crisis, ED summons Sanjay Raut over land scam

Raut has been asked to appear before the agency on June 28

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 13:21 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.

The summons come amid the ongoing political crisis within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. 

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in south Mumbai on June 28 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The ED in April provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

