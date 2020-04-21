Another scribe booked for ‘anti-national’ social media posts in J&K

A day after a female freelance photojournalist was booked for her objectionable Facebook posts under the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), Jammu and Kashmir police booked another freelance journalist from the valley for “unlawful activities.”

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that the Srinagar Cyber Police Station received information through reliable sources that a Gowher Geelani was indulging in ‘unlawful activities’ through his posts and writings on social media platforms, which are being referred to as ‘prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India.’



“The unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of State,” the spokesperson said.

“Several complaints have also been received against the said individual for threatening and intimidation. A Case FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated,” the spokesperson added.

The police in its statement have not mentioned that Geelani was a journalist. He is also an executive member of Kashmir Press Club (KPC) and freelances with several organisations.

The FIR against Geelani comes a day after Masarat Zahra, a woman photojournalist, was booked under the UAPA. She was questioned by the police on Tuesday and later allowed to go home. “Since there is an FIR, questioning is part of the legal proceedings. She was questioned by the Investigating Officer (IO) concerned. She hasn’t been detained,” Superintendent of Police Cyber Police Wing Kashmir Tahir Ashraf, said.

Booking the female journalist under ULPA evoked sharp criticism from Kashmir's fraternity of journalists, including the KPC. The press fraternity of Kashmir has demanded dropping of charges against the female journalist forthwith.