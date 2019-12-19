Anti-CAA protests turn violent in UP

Four buses were torched as people protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, went on a rampage in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday prompting the police to fire tear gas shells and charge with lathis to disperse protesters.

According to police sources here, four UP roadways buses were torched at Sambhal, about 450 kilometres from here, and several other vehicles were damaged by angry protesters who defied section 144 to come out on the streets in large numbers to oppose the CAA. Some media personnel were also attacked by the crowd.

In Lucknow, hundreds of people held demonstrations in many parts of the city in protest against the CAA. A few Metro stations were closed to prevent people from assembling, sources said. People indulged in heavy stone pelting in Khadra locality in the city following which the police charged with lathis.

Several organisations, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) had called for protests on Thursday.

Hundreds of SP workers, including MLAs and ex-MPs, were taken into custody at Kushinagar, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Sambhal and other places while protesting against the CAA.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police to sternly deal with protesters and prevent damage of public property. State police chief OP Singh asked parents to keep their children away from protest demonstrations.

Around 200 people have been arrested in connection with CAA protests in the state. Police said that National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped on protesters if they were found to be involved in destroying public property.

Internet services remained suspended in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Mau and other districts as a precautionary measure.