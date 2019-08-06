Army commander chairs core group meeting in Srinagar

A top Army commander chaired a meeting of the core group of intelligence and security agencies in Srinagar on Tuesday and assured a high level of readiness to thwart inimical designs, the Army said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired the meeting that was attended by senior Army, police and paramilitary officers and intelligence officers, it said.

The meeting took place a day after the Centre revoked some provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"#Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, #ArmyCdrNC chaired a meeting of the core group of intelligence & security agencies at Srinagar; assured high level of readiness to thwart inimical deigns; lauded synergized efforts of all stake holders to ensure peace & security in J&K," read a tweet on the official account of the Northern Command.

A picture of the meeting was also posted on the Northern Command's official account.

Curfew-like restrictions remained in force in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second successive day on Tuesday as authorities are keeping a close vigil on the developing situation in the aftermath of the government's decision.

The authorities have promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 across the state, including Srinagar and Jammu, with heavy deployment of forces.