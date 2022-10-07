Army's Agniveer recruitment rally gets massive response in Jammu

Hundreds of enthusiastic youngsters, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, thronged the Army Agniveer recruitment rally which commenced here on Friday, officials said.

The rally, being organised by Army Recruiting Office, Jammu, at Jorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan, will continue till October 22, the officials said.

"I want to get recruited in the army to serve the nation even if it is for one year only," a passionate youth, who wished not to be named, said.

Most of the youth turned up at the venue in the early hours - much before the schedule time of the start of the rally.

Also Read | Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J&K's Baramulla

"My brother had appeared in a similar rally here in February last year but his selection could not take place due to cancellation of the recruitment after government announced Agniveer scheme. I am hopeful of getting selected and continuing service in the Army, rather than leaving the force after four years," another youth said.

Jammu-based Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said the rally is being conducted for the aspiring youth from 10 districts of Jammu province - Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

"An unprecedented response has been received from the aspiring youth of Jammu division. The Army has been working together relentlessly in close coordination with the civil administration to make this rally a great success," he said.

The recruitment rally began after being flagged off by Zonal Recruiting Officer, Punjab and J&K, in the presence of officials from Army, civil administration, J&K Police and health department.

He conveyed his best wishes to all the candidates attending the rally.

The civil administration has extended all possible support to facilitate smooth and streamlined conduct of this rally, Lt Col Anand said, adding the Army Recruiting Office, Jammu, has advised all candidates to carry all certificates according to the notification.

The candidates should carry the character certificates from police and sarpanch with their photos duly attested on the certificate, failing which, the candidature will get rejected, he said.