Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security after firing incident

Owaisi gets Z category security after firing incident

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 04 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 12:40 ist
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security of CRPF with immediate effect, according to ANI quoting sources. 

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested for firing at the car of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday in Uttar Pradesh. The arms used in the crime have also been recovered.

"The accused said they were hurt by his remarks against a particular religion. They will be produced before the court," UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar told ANI.

Owaisi's vehicle was shot at near the Chhijarso toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 at around 6 pm on February 4.

More to follow...

AIMIM
Asaduddin Owaisi
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

